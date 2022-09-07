Syria’s foreign ministry: Israeli airstrikes on airport amount to a ‘war crime’

Syria’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday it considered Israeli airstrikes on civilian infrastructure to be a “war crime according to international law.”



The statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids late on Tuesday on the Aleppo International Airport, which put the site out of service for the second time in a week.



“Israel must be held to account for it,” the statement said.



Israel’s strikes on the airport of Aleppo in northern Syria killed at least three people, a war monitor said Wednesday.



The identities and nationalities of those killed could not be immediately confirmed.



Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out against Iranian and allied targets in Syria.



Iranian forces and the Shia groups it controls have a significant military presence across Syria and have been a key support to President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.



