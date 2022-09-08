Building collapse in Syria’s Aleppo kills at least 11

Syrian first responders on Thursday continued searching for residents trapped under the wreckage of a collapsed apartment building in the northern city of Aleppo.

The building collapsed on Wednesday, killing at least 11 people, including three children, the Syrian state television reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The TV said the illegally built, five-story building collapsed in the evening Aleppo’s southern neighborhood of Fardous.

It said seven women, three children and an elderly man were killed.

The report also said two people were injured and seven nearby buildings were evacuated for fear they might collapse as well.

Search operations were still ongoing amid the rubble in case more people might be buried under the debris.

State news agency, SANA, quoted the head of the Aleppo city council, Muid Madlaji, as saying that the building was illegally built and had weak foundations.

Many buildings in Aleppo were completely destroyed or damaged during Syria’s 11-year conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

Aleppo is Syria’s largest city and was once its commercial center.

Read more:

Kurd fighters killed, extremists detained in Syria’s al-Hol camp clashes

Syria’s foreign ministry: Israeli airstrikes on airport amount to a ‘war crime’

German court hands ISIS member 10 years in prison for murder, war crimes