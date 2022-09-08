Israel recalls its envoy to Morocco amid sexual misconduct allegations
Israel has recalled its top envoy to Morocco amid an internal investigation, a diplomatic source told AFP Thursday, amid media reports that it was tied to allegations of sexual misconduct.
Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported Monday that a foreign ministry delegation had been dispatched to Rabat, following sexual abuse allegations against envoy David Govrin.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An Israeli diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that Govrin had been recalled while an investigation gets underway, without detailing the nature of the probe.
According to Israeli media, the envoy is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, sexual harassment and indecent exposure.
There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan monarch to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.
Israel’s foreign ministry did not comment when contacted by AFP about the probe.
Govrin, 59, served as Israel’s envoy to Cairo before being appointed ambassador to Rabat last year.
Morocco in 2020 followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in formalizing ties with Israel.
The US-backed deal saw Washington recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.
The renewal of bilateral ties has seen a flurry of diplomatic visits between the two nations.
Read more:
Israel sends observers to military drill in Morocco
Morocco, Israel sign legal deal as cooperation expands
Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defense deals
-
Moroccan diplomats suspended after being drugged, robbed in ColombiaTwo Moroccan diplomats have been suspended from their positions in Colombia after they were drugged and robbed by women they met on Tinder, a ... North Africa
-
Russian artist to face trial over sex videos that sank President Macron allyA Russian artist and his partner have been ordered to stand trial in France over leaked sex videos that brought down a close ally of President ... World News
-
US military laments ‘tragic’ rise in sexual assaultThe US military experienced its highest recorded level of sexual assault among women last year, in findings the Pentagon on Thursday described as ... World News
-
Morocco sex abuse case against French tycoon widensMorocco has detained a seventh suspect in a sexual abuse and trafficking case against French insurance tycoon Jacques Bouthier, while a seventh woman ... North Africa