US mediator says ‘very good progress’ in Lebanon-Israel maritime border talks
The US mediator in talks to resolve a maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon said on Friday that the negotiations have made “very good progress.”
Amos Hochstein landed in Lebanon on Friday morning for a lightning round of talks with top officials. He spoke immediately after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Gas to flow ‘in weeks’ from Israeli licensed field disputed by Lebanon
Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen after Israel strikes
US criticizes Iran-backed Houthis over Yemen ceasefire, Lenderking to visit region
-
Israel recalls its envoy to Morocco amid sexual misconduct allegationsIsrael has recalled its top envoy to Morocco amid an internal investigation, a diplomatic source told AFP Thursday, amid media reports that it was ... Middle East
-
Israel’s Lapid rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics reviewIsrael signaled opposition on Wednesday to US calls to review rules of engagement in the occupied West Bank as it pressed on with a near-daily series ... Middle East
-
Palestinian killed after attacking soldier in West Bank: Israeli armyA Palestinian was killed on Thursday after attacking an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.“During IDF (army) routine ... Middle East