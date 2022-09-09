.
US mediator says ‘very good progress’ in Lebanon-Israel maritime border talks

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 1, 2022. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein. (File photo: Reuters)

US mediator says ‘very good progress’ in Lebanon-Israel maritime border talks

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

The US mediator in talks to resolve a maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon said on Friday that the negotiations have made “very good progress.”

Amos Hochstein landed in Lebanon on Friday morning for a lightning round of talks with top officials. He spoke immediately after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab and head of General Security Abbas Ibrahim.

