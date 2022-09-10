Iran Revolutionary Guards seize foreign vessel in Gulf for smuggling diesel
Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 liters of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
The unnamed vessel’s seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities, IRNA reported without elaborating on the nationalities of the ship or its crew.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling.
The Guards have detained several ships in the past few months for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.
Read more:
Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel: Local media
European powers say ‘serious doubts’ over Iran’s commitment to nuclear deal
Fresh US sanctions against Iran for cyber attacks, Albania hack
-
US warns ‘further action’ to follow Iran’s Albania cyberattackThe White House on Wednesday warned of “further action” against Iran as it condemned what it called an “unprecedented” cyberattack against US ally ... World News
-
Iran says 25 were arrested during water protests last monthIran announced Thursday the arrest of 25 people during protests last month against severe water shortages and a lack of response from officials in a ... Middle East
-
US citizen in Iran needs surgery, family pleads for son's releaseThe family of a US citizen detained for nearly seven years in Tehran pleaded Tuesday for his furlough to be with his father, who it said needs a new, ... World News