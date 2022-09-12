Four Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq: Ministry

Four Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with militants in northern Iraq, Turkey's defense ministry said late on Sunday.
The ministry said the incident took place in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation.
