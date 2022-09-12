.
Four Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq: Ministry

A Turkish flag is pictured on a boat with the Ortakoy Mosque in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, September 5, 2021. (Reuters)
A Turkish flag is pictured on a boat with the Ortakoy Mosque in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, September 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, Istanbul

Four Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with militants in northern Iraq, Turkey's defense ministry said late on Sunday.

The ministry said the incident took place in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation.

