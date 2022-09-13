.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

One dead, six injured in residential building collapse in Jordan's capital

  • Font
Rescuers work at the site of a four-storey residential building collapse in Amman, Jordan September 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Rescuers work at the site of a four-storey residential building collapse in Amman, Jordan September 13, 2022. (Reuters)

One dead, six injured in residential building collapse in Jordan's capital

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The collapse on a four-storey residential building in the capital of Jordan led to the death of one person and wounded six other, state news agency Petra reported on Tuesday.

The Jordanian civil defense evacuated several people trapped under the debris of the collapsed residential building in the Jabal Luweibdeh neighbourhood in Amman.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh arrived at the site of the collapsed building and instructed the operations teams to continue working until the evacuation and rescue mission was complete.

He also directed the authorities to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Fire breaks out at residential building in Dubai

Building collapse in Syria’s Aleppo kills at least 11

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More