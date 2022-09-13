One dead, six injured in residential building collapse in Jordan's capital

The collapse on a four-storey residential building in the capital of Jordan led to the death of one person and wounded six other, state news agency Petra reported on Tuesday.

The Jordanian civil defense evacuated several people trapped under the debris of the collapsed residential building in the Jabal Luweibdeh neighbourhood in Amman.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh arrived at the site of the collapsed building and instructed the operations teams to continue working until the evacuation and rescue mission was complete.

He also directed the authorities to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

