.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran makes arrests over May killing of IRGC colonel: Judiciary spokesperson

  • Font
In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Iranian Revolutionary Guard members attend a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi, or Freedom, Square in Tehran, Iran. On Monday, April 8, 2019, the Trump administration designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a “foreign terrorist organization” in an unprecedented move against a national armed force. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps went from being a domestic security force with origins in the 1979 Islamic Revolution to a transnational fighting force. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard members attend a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi, or Freedom, Square in Tehran, Iran. (File photo: AP)

Iran makes arrests over May killing of IRGC colonel: Judiciary spokesperson

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English 

Published: Updated:

Iran has arrested several people over the killing of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) colonel in the capital Tehran in May, the judiciary’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“Several people have been arrested” over the killing of IRGC colonel Sayad Khodaei, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Masoud Setayeshi as saying. He did not say when the arrests were made.

Khodaei was assassinated in a gun attack in the capital Tehran on May 22. Iran blamed Israel for his killing and vowed to take revenge. Israel did not deny or claim responsibility.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has in the past accused it of attacking nuclear facilities and carrying out assassinations inside Iran.

“This case is in the preliminary investigation stage,” Setayeshi said, adding that “the investigation is classified and confidential.”

Read more:

Israeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons production

Iran nuclear talks in disarray as monitors meet on probe

Israel informed US officials it killed Iranian colonel: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More