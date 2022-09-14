Depositors take hostages at commercial bank in Lebanon: Security source
A group of depositors, at least one of whom is armed, took hostages at BLOM bank in central Beirut on Wednesday, a security source said.
It is the second hostage situation at a bank in recent weeks in Lebanon, where a devastating financial crisis has locked most people out of their bank accounts.
