Depositors take hostages at commercial bank in Lebanon: Security source

Men are seen through a shattered window of a BLOM Bank branch, where a security source said a group of depositors, at least one of whom is armed, took hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A group of depositors, at least one of whom is armed, took hostages at BLOM bank in central Beirut on Wednesday, a security source said.

It is the second hostage situation at a bank in recent weeks in Lebanon, where a devastating financial crisis has locked most people out of their bank accounts.

