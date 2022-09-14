Israeli strike on Damascus airport in June halted aid in Syria for two weeks: UN

An Israeli strike that damaged the Damascus International Airport in June made it impossible for the United Nations to fly in aid deliveries to needy Syrians for around two weeks, the UN’s Syria commission said on Wednesday.

Commissioner Lynn Welchmann told reporters in Geneva that the Israeli strike “led to considerable damage to infrastructure and the closure of the airport for nearly two weeks or 13 days.”

That “meant the suspension of UN deliveries of humanitarian assistance which is extremely serious,” she said.

