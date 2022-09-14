Israeli strike on Damascus airport in June halted aid in Syria for two weeks: UN
An Israeli strike that damaged the Damascus International Airport in June made it impossible for the United Nations to fly in aid deliveries to needy Syrians for around two weeks, the UN’s Syria commission said on Wednesday.
Commissioner Lynn Welchmann told reporters in Geneva that the Israeli strike “led to considerable damage to infrastructure and the closure of the airport for nearly two weeks or 13 days.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
That “meant the suspension of UN deliveries of humanitarian assistance which is extremely serious,” she said.
Read more:
Syria at risk of ‘return to large-scale fighting,’ UN warns in new report
Lebanese woman takes hostages at Beirut bank, demands frozen deposits for ill sister
Israeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons production
-
Syria reports seven dead from cholera in first major outbreak in yearsSyria’s first major cholera outbreak in over a decade has killed seven people and infected more than 50, the health ministry said, amid widespread ... Middle East
-
US CENTCOM urges nations to bring ISIS relatives home from SyriaThe head of the US armed forces’ Central Command Monday urged countries from around the world to repatriate their nationals from a northeast Syrian ... Middle East
-
At least seven fighters from Kurdish-led force killed in Syria: MonitorAt least seven fighters from a Kurdish-led force were killed Sunday in two ISIS group attacks in eastern Syria, a war monitor said.“Six fighters from ... Middle East
-
Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen after Israel strikesFlights were to resume from Aleppo Friday after repairs were carried out to Syria’s second largest airport following an Israeli airstrike earlier this ... Middle East