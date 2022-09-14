Libya fuel tank blast injures 13

A fuel tank exploded in a massive blast in the southern Libyan city of Sebha late on Tuesday, residents told Reuters, and a spokesman for the hospital there said at least 13 people were injured.

The blast comes weeks after a fuel tanker blast in another southern Libya city that killed several people and injured dozens.

