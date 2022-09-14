Rescue teams save person trapped under rubble for 20 hours in Amman building collapse

Rescue teams in Jordan have saved a victim in their 50s who was trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building for more than 20 hours in the capital Amman, police said on Wednesday.

It was not made clear whether the person rescued was a man or woman.

The victim was the eighth person to be recovered from the ruins of a four-story residential building that collapsed on Tuesday, police said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of five people died as a result of the collapse, police added, while a further 14 people have been injured, according to a statement from security spokesman Amer al-Sartawy.

Several survivors are still believed to be stuck under the rubble while a major search and rescue operation continues.

An eyewitness told AFP that rescue workers, some digging by hand, had been able to communicate with at least three trapped people.

Government spokesman Faisal Shboul told the al-Mamlaka state television channel that ten people, several of whom were still alive, were believed to be trapped in the debris.

Relatives are waiting at the site in downtown Amman while emergency services toil to free their loved ones.

Hatem Jaber, head of the civil defense service, said Wednesday that “more than 300 civil defense personnel have taken part in the search for those trapped under the rubble.”

Rescue teams “will not rest” until all have been accounted for, he said.

Authorities cordoned off the area on Wednesday morning and police stopped residents from approaching it, according to an AFP correspondent.

The site is in the neighborhood of Jabal al-Weibdeh, one of the city’s oldest, which is home to a large number of expatriates.

Several government ministers including Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh inspected the site on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan told state television the building collapsed in part due to the fact that it was “old and dilapidated.”

The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the collapse, a judicial source told AFP.

