Syria at risk of ‘return to large-scale fighting,’ UN warns in new report
Syria’s simmering 11-year war is at risk of boiling up once again with a return to large-scale combat after several frontlines across the country flared up in recent months, the United Nations warned on Wednesday in a new report.
“Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighting, but that is where it may be heading,” said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the UN’s Syria commission.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Hundreds of thousands of people died and millions were made homeless since protests against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 escalated into a civil war that drew in foreign powers and left Syria carved into zones of control.
Fighting has cooled in recent years after Iran and Russia helped Assad recapture 70 percent of Syrian territory, the United States backed Kurdish fighters that defeated ISIS militants, and Turkey set up a buffer zone near its border. But the United Nations said fault lines between various areas are now starting to heat up again.
“We had an idea at some point that the war was completely finished in Syria,” Pinheiro told journalists in Geneva, adding that incidents documented in the report proved this was not the case.
The 50-page report found that “grave violations of fundamental human rights and humanitarian law” had increased across the country in the first six months of this year.
They included fighting and aerial bombardments in the country’s northeast and northwest that left dozens of civilians dead and restricted access to food and water, the report said.
In government-held areas, the Commission documented the deaths of former opposition leaders, house raids and continued torture and ill-treatment in detention centers.
Russian air strikes over opposition-held areas had increased even further in the last few months, said commissioner Hanny Megally.
“We are seeing increasing violence,” Megally told reporters.
It also documented more than a dozen Israeli strikes across Syria in the first six months of 2022, including an attack on Damascus International Airport that put the site out of commission for nearly two weeks.
The UN revealed on Wednesday that it had been unable to fly in humanitarian assistance to Syria during that time.
Read more: Syria’s al-Hol a ‘breeding ground’ for next generation of ISIS, CENTCOM chief warns
-
US CENTCOM urges nations to bring ISIS relatives home from SyriaThe head of the US armed forces’ Central Command Monday urged countries from around the world to repatriate their nationals from a northeast Syrian ... Middle East
-
Six Syrians die in attempt to reach Italy: UNSix Syrians including two infants died of thirst and hunger as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea in a makeshift boat, the UN refugee ... Middle East
-
Israeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons productionIsraeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Iran has used more than 10 military facilities in Syria to produce advanced missiles and ... Middle East
-
At least seven fighters from Kurdish-led force killed in Syria: MonitorAt least seven fighters from a Kurdish-led force were killed Sunday in two ISIS group attacks in eastern Syria, a war monitor said.“Six fighters from ... Middle East
-
Syrian refugees in Turkey plan caravan to reach EUA group of Syrian refugees in Turkey is planning to form a caravan to reach the European Union, organizers said Saturday.For the latest headlines, ... World News
-
Syria’s al-Hol a ‘breeding ground’ for next generation of ISIS, CENTCOM chief warns“Many want to contribute to society. Many wish to return to their homelands, to reenter the workforce and return their children to school,” the top US military general for the Middle East said after stopping in the camp. Middle East
-
Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen after Israel strikesFlights were to resume from Aleppo Friday after repairs were carried out to Syria’s second largest airport following an Israeli airstrike earlier this ... Middle East
-
Kurd fighters killed, extremists detained in Syria’s al-Hol camp clashesThe Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said two of their fighters were killed and six extremists arrested Thursday following clashes in a volatile ... Middle East