Baby rescued from collapsed building in Jordan

Rescuers pulled a four-month-old baby girl from the rubble of a collapsed building in Amman on Wednesday.

State media said at least nine people were killed and others remained missing Wednesday, a day after the four-storey building collapsed in the Jordanian capital.

Advertisement

Authorities said another 10 people were injured.

It remains unclear what caused the collapse.

State media identified the suspects as one of the building's owners, its maintenance contractor and its maintenance technician.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of Amman that's popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Five dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse