Armed man detained after holding up south Lebanon bank to access own savings: Source
An armed man was detained after holding up a Lebanese bank in the southern city of Ghazieh on Friday morning in an attempt to retrieve his savings frozen in the country's banking system amid a three-year financial meltdown, a security source told Reuters.
The man was able to retrieve a portion of his funds from Byblos Bank in Ghazieh before being detained, the source added.
It was at least the third such incident this week involving a depositor entering a bank to try to retrieve their money by force.
