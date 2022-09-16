Armed man detained after holding up south Lebanon bank to access own savings: Source

An armed man was detained after holding up a Lebanese bank in the southern city of Ghazieh on Friday morning in an attempt to retrieve his savings frozen in the country's banking system amid a three-year financial meltdown, a security source told Reuters.

The man was able to retrieve a portion of his funds from Byblos Bank in Ghazieh before being detained, the source added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was at least the third such incident this week involving a depositor entering a bank to try to retrieve their money by force.

Read more:

Armed man raids Lebanon bank demanding trapped savings