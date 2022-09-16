UAE foreign minister meets with Israel’s Netanyahu, other politicians

The UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Israeli politicians, including former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Tel Aviv, state press agency WAM reported on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit comes just days after the countries celebrated two years since their signing of the US-led Abraham Accords which marked a turning point in bilateral relations between Israel and the UAE.

During his meeting with Netanyahu, the politicians reportedly discussed the growing cooperation between the two countries since the signing of the accords in 2020.

The UAE top diplomat said that over the course of two years the countries provided “a model to be emulated for constructive and fruitful cooperation at all levels,” WAM reported.

Netanyahu said that the “UAE-Israel cooperation has witnessed a remarkable development over the past two years in several fields,” WAM added.

The UAE foreign minister also met with Minister of Finance of Israel Avigdor Lieberman during his visit to Tel Aviv and Minister of the Interior Ayelet Shaked.

