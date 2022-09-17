Iran’s Khamenei appears in public after reports of ‘critical’ health 

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei attended a religious ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, state media reported, making his first public appearance following reports about his health situation.



The supreme leader’s website released photos of him walking and waving to the crowd.



On Friday, citing unnamed sources, the New York Times reported that Khamenei underwent surgery last week after falling “gravely ill.”



Khamenei “had surgery some time last week for bowel obstruction after suffering extreme stomach pains and high fever,” the NYT reported.



Khamenei’s condition was considered “critical last week, but has improved, and he is currently resting,” the report said, adding: “His doctors are monitoring him around the clock and remain concerned that he is still too weak to even sit up in bed.”



Iranian authorities did not comment on the report.



Khamenei, 83, has been the supreme leader of Iran since 1989. He is the country’s highest authority and has the final say on all state matters.



