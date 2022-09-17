.
Suez Canal to raise transit fees by 15 pct in 2023: Chairman

A shipping container of the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) moves through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt February 15, 2022. Picture taken February 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

Egypt plans to raise fees for ships passing through the Suez Canal by 15 percent in 2023, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said on Saturday.

Transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will be raised by 10 percent, Rabie added.

The fee increase will be applied starting January 1, 2023.

