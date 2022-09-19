Mahsa Amini’s medical scans show skull fractures caused by ‘severe trauma’: Report

A London-based news outlet said on Monday it had obtained the skull CT scan of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last week, adding that it showed bone fracture, haemorrhage, and cerebral edema.

Satellite news channel Iran International said it obtained the medical documents through a hacktivist group. They “vividly show a skull fracture on the right side of her head caused by a severe trauma to the skull, which corroborate earlier accounts by her family and doctors about her being hit several times on the head,” the report said.

Advertisement

“Images of her chest show bilateral diffuse alveolar haemorrhage and damage due to aspiration pneumonia, secretion retention and superimposed infection. Doctors say the results are compatible with acute respiratory distress syndrome due to brain trauma,” it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Amini fell into a coma shortly after being detained in Tehran by the morality police over her hijab on September 13 and was pronounced dead on Friday, prompting uproar on social media and protests in the streets.

Tehran’s police said Amini “suddenly had a heart problem” while in detention, and state-run outlets ran stories claiming she suffered from multiple health conditions prior to her arrest.

But Amini’s parents have said that their daughter did not have any health problems prior to being detained. Activists say she was beaten while in detention, causing serious injuries that led to her death.

Hijab, which was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution, is considered a red line for Iran’s theocratic rulers. Women who break the strict dress code risk being harassed and arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

Read more:

Iranian demonstrators attempt to flip over police car as protests escalate

Mahsa Amini: Demonstrators clash with security forces in Iran as protests continue

Iran police slams ‘cowardly accusations’: Mahsa Amini ‘dressed inappropriately’