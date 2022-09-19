No better offer on the table for Iran: France foreign minister

France’s foreign minister said on Monday that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive a nuclear deal with world powers and it was up to Tehran to decide now because the window to find a solution was closing.

“There will not be a better offer on the table and it’s up to Iran to take the right decisions,” Catherine Colonna told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations’ General Assembly in New York, adding that no initiatives were underway to unblock the situation.

She added that the United States and its European partners had an identical position on the question of resolving an investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding uranium traces at three sites in Iran, an issue that Tehran has demanded should be closed before returning to the deal.

