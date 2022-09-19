UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah meets Israeli defense minister Gantz

The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Israel’s defense minister Benny Gantz, the official Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

The meeting coincided with the top UAE diplomat’s official visit to Israel and was attended by several high-level diplomats from both countries.

The pair discussed enhancing bilateral relations and the role of the Abraham Accords agreement to promote stability in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority to achieve stability and security for their people and emphasized the significance of the Abraham Accords agreement, noting that people in the region are looking forward to a future filled with development and prosperity.

Gantz emphasized the importance of the UAE foreign minister’s visit in strengthening cooperation channels between the two nations across all fronts, especially with the two countries’ success in building a unique model of partnership and cooperation over the past two years.

The meeting was attended by UAE Minister of state Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed al-Sayegh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural and Public Diplomacy Omar Ghobash, and the UAE’s Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Mahmoud al-Khaja.

During his visit to Israel, the foreign minister also met with Israeli politicians including former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Israel’s finance minister Avigdor Lieberman and interior minister Ayelet Shaked, WAM reported on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit comes as the countries celebrate two years since their signing of the US-led Abraham Accords agreement which marked a turning point in bilateral relations between Israel and the UAE in 2020.

