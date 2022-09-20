Israel to seal off occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip for Jewish holidays
Israel will seal off the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip ahead of three Jewish holidays marking nearly a month of religious commemorations, the military said on Tuesday.
Palestinians will not be allowed to leave the West Bank or Gaza Strip to enter Israel during the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashana, later this month, as well as the Yom Kippur and Sukkot holidays in October.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“During the closure, passage will be allowed only in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases,” said the army, which regularly imposes these measures during the holidays.
The closures come against a backdrop of soaring tensions after a series of deadly attacks on Israelis since March.
Since then, the Israeli army has stepped up raids in the West Bank, notably in the regions of Nablus and Jenin where Palestinian armed groups are active.
The operations, which according to the army are aimed at arresting people suspected of “terrorism,” are frequently punctuated by clashes with fighters or residents.
Dozens of Palestinians, including members of armed groups, have been killed.
On Tuesday, a Palestinian was killed in clashes in the city of Nablus in a rare operation by Palestinian Authority security forces to arrest members of the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s secular Fatah has been at loggerheads with Hamas since 2007, when the Islamist movement took control of Gaza after a near civil war.
Since then, reconciliation efforts have failed.
Read more:
Palestinian Authority operation to arrest Hamas member sparks clashes in West Bank
Israel’s election campaign kicks off, polls predict further deadlock
-
UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah meets Israeli defense minister GantzThe United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Israel’s defense minister Benny Gantz, the official Emirates News Agency ... Middle East
-
Israel attacks Damascus airport, five soldiers killed: Syria ministryIsrael carried out an airstrike on Syria's Damascus International airport and other positions south of the capital, killing five soldiers and causing ... Middle East
-
Two Palestinian gunmen and Israeli army officer killed in West Bank clashIsraeli troops shot dead two Palestinian gunmen on Wednesday in a clash near the boundary with the occupied West Bank in which an army officer was ... Middle East
-
Israel recalls its envoy to Morocco amid sexual misconduct allegationsIsrael has recalled its top envoy to Morocco amid an internal investigation, a diplomatic source told AFP Thursday, amid media reports that it was ... Middle East