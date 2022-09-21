.
Four Iranian police officers wounded, one assistant killed after protests: Report

People protest outside Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
People protest outside Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran, on September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters. (Reuters)

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Four Iranian police officers were injured and one “police assistant” died from injuries on Tuesday in the southern city of Shiraz following violent protests, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday evening, some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured in Shiraz,” IRNA said.

Fifteen protesters were arrested in Shiraz on Tuesday, according to an official quoted by IRNA.

