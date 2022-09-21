.
Iran may disrupt internet for ‘security reasons’ as protests extend to day five

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows demonstrators gathering around a burning barricade during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (AFP)
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows demonstrators gathering around a burning barricade during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic's morality police, in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (AFP)

Access to internet in Iran may be disrupted due to “security reasons,” the minister of communications was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the semi-official ISNA news agency, amid widespread protests following the death of a young woman in police custody.

“Due to security issues and the debates going on currently in the country, restrictions to the internet may be decided and applied by the security apparatus, but overall we have not had any bandwidth reduction,” Issa Zarepour said.

