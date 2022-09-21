Tinder Swindler’s ‘father’ Lev Leviev detained in Israel over diamond smuggling

Israeli jewelry mogul Lev Leviev was detained for questioning in connection with smuggling diamonds after landing in Israel on Tuesday night, local news website Ynet reported.



Leviev made headlines earlier in the year when fraudster Shimon Hayut claimed that he was the billionaire’s son in the hit Netflix documentary ‘The Tinder Swindler.’



The 66-year-old magnate was met by police after his flight from Russia landed in Israel, airport sources told Ynet.He had reportedly been in Russia since 2018 when police began an investigation into his business LLD Diamonds.



His real son Zevulun was arrested that year along with five other suspects accused of smuggling $80 million worth of undeclared diamonds into Israel since 2010.



Leviev reportedly refused to return to Israel at first, offering to be questioned by police from abroad.



LLD Diamonds said in a statement at the time that it had no knowledge of the alleged smuggling.



“Mr. Leviev and the companies in his control operate in accordance with the proper norms while adhering to the law,” the statement read, as reported by Reuters.



“We hope that the matter will be clarified soon, and the suspicions will be proven baseless.”



In a shocking development to the case, LLD Diamonds employee Mazal Hadadi fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Diamond Exchange building in Tel Aviv in 2018 shortly after the investigation began.



Her husband Kobi Hadadi told the Kan public broadcaster that he suspected foul play could be involved.



LLD Diamonds also alleged that police had placed undue pressure on Hadadi, and that an investigator had telephoned her half an hour before her death.



