IAEA's Grossi says outstanding issues with Iran will not be wished away

Outstanding issues between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog will not be wished away, agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, while Tehran insists on the closure of the agency's probes for revival of a 2015 nuclear pact.

“These issues are not going to be wished away,” Grossi told reporters at the United Nations, adding that he hoped to meet with Iranians in a few days.

Advertisement

“The IAEA has limited access to Iran's nuclear facilities. ... We are ready to re-engage with Iran”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, the nuclear deal appeared near revival in March. But negotiations broke down over several issues, including Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) close its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.

Iran's demand risks hurting the chances of saving the agreement because Washington and its European allies have rejected linking it to the agency's investigation.

The nuclear deal unraveled after then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. In response, Iran violated the pact's nuclear limits and expanded the country's nuclear program.

Read more:

Iran, US clash at UN on nuclear deal, human rights issues

Iran president says not seeking nuclear weapons, urges US guarantees