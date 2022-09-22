Iran president says woman's death that sparked protests ‘will be investigated’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Thursday that the death of a young woman that sparked protests in Iran needed to be investigated, but accused Western powers of hypocrisy for raising concerns.

“Rest assured, it will certainly be investigated,” Raisi told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, while saying the coroner's report did not indicate police abuse.

Developing.

