.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Member of Iran’s paramilitary force Basij stabbed to death in Mashhad: Reports

  • Font
Breaking News USE THIS

Member of Iran’s paramilitary force Basij stabbed to death in Mashhad: Reports

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A member of an Iranian pro-government paramilitary organization Basij was stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Wednesday, two semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of reported security forces killed in nationwide unrest to three.

Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported the stabbing on Telegram as both their websites were out of reach. There was no official confirmation.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More