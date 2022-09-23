Iran’s intelligence ministry warns citizens against attending protests

Iran’s intelligence ministry warned citizens on Thursday against attending ongoing anti-government protests, saying those caught at demonstrations would be prosecuted, Iranian media reported.

“Given the exploitation of recent incidents by [opposition] groups, any presence and participation in illegal gatherings will result in legal prosecution based on the Islamic Penal Code,” the ministry said, according to the state-affiliated Nour News agency.

Several Iranian social media users reported receiving the ministry’s short statement in a text message.

This comes as anti-government protests continued for a seventh consecutive day on Thursday, according to footage circulating on social media.

The protests began after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was pronounced dead on September 16. Amini fell into a coma shortly after she was detained by the morality police for allegedly not complying with the regime’s strict hijab rules in Tehran on September 13.

Activists and protesters say Amini was beaten by police officers while in detention, causing her serious injuries that led to her death. Police deny the allegations.

