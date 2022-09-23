.
Israel no longer ‘partner’ for peace, Palestinian president tells UN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes his way to address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 23, 2022. (AFP)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes his way to address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 23, 2022. (AFP)
AFP, United Nations, United States

Israel is deliberately impeding progress toward a two-state solution and can no longer be considered a reliable partner in the peace process, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas told the United Nations on Friday.

Israel “is, through its premeditated and deliberate policies, destroying the two-state solution,” Abbas said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

“This proves unequivocally that Israel does not believe in peace,” he added. “Therefore, we no longer have an Israeli partner to whom we can talk.”

UK's Truss reviews location of British embassy in Israel

Israeli PM Lapid backs two-state solution with Palestinians

Suspected Palestinian murderer found hanged in Israel’s Tel Aviv

