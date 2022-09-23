Israel no longer ‘partner’ for peace, Palestinian president tells UN
Israel is deliberately impeding progress toward a two-state solution and can no longer be considered a reliable partner in the peace process, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas told the United Nations on Friday.
Israel “is, through its premeditated and deliberate policies, destroying the two-state solution,” Abbas said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“This proves unequivocally that Israel does not believe in peace,” he added. “Therefore, we no longer have an Israeli partner to whom we can talk.”
Read more:
UK's Truss reviews location of British embassy in Israel
Israeli PM Lapid backs two-state solution with Palestinians
Suspected Palestinian murderer found hanged in Israel’s Tel Aviv