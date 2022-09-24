.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Over 700 protesters, including 60 women, arrested in Iran, police say

  • Font
People attend a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE DUE TO LIGHTING CONDITIONS
People attend a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic’s morality police, in Tehran, Iran, on September 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Iran protests

Over 700 protesters, including 60 women, arrested in Iran, police say

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iranian police in just one province have arrested over 700 people during more than a week of protests following the death of a young woman in custody, Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

General Azizollah Maleki, police chief of Guilan province, announced “the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women,” the Iranian media outlet said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

At least 35 killed in Iran protests: State media toll

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More