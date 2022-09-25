.
Iran kills young woman who went viral in protest video: Reports

Hadees Najafi, a 23-year-old Iranian woman who earlier this week went viral in a video as she prepared to join anti-government protests, was shot dead by security forces. (Twitter)
Al Arabiya English

Published:

Hadees Najafi, a 23-year-old Iranian woman who earlier this week went viral in a video as she prepared to join anti-government protests, was shot dead by security forces, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Najafi was killed on Wednesday in the city of Karaj after being shot by security forces with several bullets to the face and neck, Iranian journalist Farzad Seifikaran reported on Sunday.

Activists have said Najafi was the same woman seen tying her hair as she prepared to join anti-government protests in a video that went viral.

Najafi’s family released footage of her funeral on Sunday.

A wave of deadly protests has rocked Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 following her arrest by the country’s morality police for reportedly not observing the country’s strict dress code.

At least 41 people, mostly protesters but including members of the security forces, have been killed and hundreds arrested during the mainly night-time demonstrations.

