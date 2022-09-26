Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi dies aged 96: Twitter

Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who was based in Qatar, has died at the age of 96 on Monday, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

His son, Abdul Rahman Yusuf al-Qaradawi, confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

Egyptian al-Qaradawi, who had been living in exile in Qatar since 2013, was granted the Qatari citizenship.

He had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt in 2015.

He was also chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars since it was established in 2004 and held this position for 14 years.

