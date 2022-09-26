.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi dies aged 96: Twitter

  • Font
Chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars Yusuf al-Qaradawi (R) speaks during a news conference in Doha June 23, 2014. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi. (Reuters)

Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi dies aged 96: Twitter

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who was based in Qatar, has died at the age of 96 on Monday, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His son, Abdul Rahman Yusuf al-Qaradawi, confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

Egyptian al-Qaradawi, who had been living in exile in Qatar since 2013, was granted the Qatari citizenship.

He had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt in 2015.

He was also chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars since it was established in 2004 and held this position for 14 years.

Read more:

Iran steps up arrests of activists, journalists amid anti-regime protest crackdown

Egypt sentences 24 Muslim Brotherhood members to death

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More