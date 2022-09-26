Ship with Ukrainian grain, oil arrives in Lebanon’s Tripoli

A ship carrying tons of corn and vegetable oil has arrived in Lebanon’s northern port of Tripoli from war-ravaged Ukraine.

AK Ambition, which is registered in Panama, is the first direct trip from Ukraine into Lebanon. Previous ships were turned back.

Razoni was the first ship to depart Ukraine after a wartime deal signed between the United Nations and several countries for the safe passage of movement of ships carrying grain.

Razoni was turned away after the Lebanese importer refused to accept the grain due to a delay in shipment.

AK Ambition, which is carrying 7,000 tons of corn and 20 tons of vegetable oil, is desperately needed in Lebanon.

Ukraine is one of the world’s major global grain suppliers but the war had blocked most exports. This led world food prices to soar in a crisis globally, including in Lebanon, which was heavily reliant on Ukraine grain products, which accounted for 60 percent of its supply.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic, political crisis and food security crisis, with soaring food inflation, wheat shortages and bread lines plaguing the country.

Lebanon’s economic crisis that was described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world since the 1850s left around two thirds of the population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, live in poverty.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon said that Monday’s grain delivery is part of deal to bring weekly shipments into Lebanon.

A deal signed between Ukrainian and Lebanese companies will ensure the weekly supply of grains.

