Youths in Gaza feel hopeless about getting jobs in next 15 years

More than 40 percent of young people living in Gaza think they have no hope of finding a job in the next fifteen years, due to the continuous conflict in the area, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Two thirds of people between 18 and 29 in Gaza are dependent on their families for income, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the ICRC. Nearly everyone surveyed by the NGO believes that “the next phase of their lives will continue to be defined by the same critical challenges they have faced in recent years.”

“Wars and closure have negatively impacted all youths in Gaza, not just me,” Laith Rashdan, a 25-year-old university graduate, told the ICRC.

Restrictions by Israel on the movement of goods and people over the last 15 years has “significantly contributed to a steady deterioration in the economic and humanitarian situation in Gaza,” the ICRC said.

“All we ask for is to live normally like others worldwide. We want to be able to move freely, travel, and have decent jobs,” Nouran Al-Zaeem, 23, told the ICRC.

Nearly 90 percent of people who spoke to the Red Cross said they considered their lives to be “abnormal” because of repercussions from the hostilities, while nearly everyone surveyed said they are negatively impacted by the low-income level, lack of jobs and lack of access to basic services.

Read more:



Statement from Israel PM on two-state solution positive: Saudi FM

Israel no longer ‘partner’ for peace, Palestinian president tells UN

Israeli PM Lapid backs two-state solution with Palestinians