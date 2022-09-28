Iran's Raisi says Mahsa Amini's death has ‘saddened’ everyone
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that the death of a young woman in custody had “saddened” everyone in the Islamic Republic, but warned that “chaos” would not be accepted amid spreading violent protests over Mahsa Amini's death.
He also defended security forces that have clashed with demonstrators in the past two weeks across Iran.
Developing.
