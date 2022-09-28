.
Iran's Raisi says Mahsa Amini's death has ‘saddened’ everyone

This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi chairing a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran on September 28, 2022. (AFP)
Iran protests

Iran's Raisi says Mahsa Amini's death has ‘saddened’ everyone

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that the death of a young woman in custody had “saddened” everyone in the Islamic Republic, but warned that “chaos” would not be accepted amid spreading violent protests over Mahsa Amini's death.

He also defended security forces that have clashed with demonstrators in the past two weeks across Iran.

Developing.

