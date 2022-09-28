Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank raid: Sources 

The brother of a Palestinian man blamed for a deadly April attack in Tel Aviv was killed by Israeli forces during a West Bank raid on Wednesday, multiple sources said.

The Palestinian health ministry said that one person was shot dead during the early morning Israeli operation in Jenin, with nine others wounded, two of them critically.

A source in the provincial government told AFP the dead man was Abed Hazem, brother of Raad Hazem, named as the killer of three Israelis in a shooting spree in Tel Aviv’s busy Dizengoff Street nightlife district on April 7. Raad Hazem was shot dead after a massive manhunt shortly after the attack.

Israel has been pursuing his father Fathi as well as his brother.

The Israeli army confirmed in a tweet that troops were “operating in Jenin,” a militant stronghold that has suffered near daily violence. It did not immediately provide further details of the raid.

Since March, Israel has launched hundreds of operations in the northern West Bank, including Jenin and nearby Nablus, in pursuit of individuals it accuses of involvement in deadly attacks targeting Israelis.

The raids have sparked clashes that have killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.

