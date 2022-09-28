Scuffles as al-Sadr followers protest in Iraq’s Baghdad

Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr flocked toward Baghdad’s Green Zone government area Wednesday as Iraq’s parliament holds session on the resignation of its speaker.

Associated Press video showed those supporting al-Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them at Jumhuriya bridge, one of the bridges leading to the Green Zone.

Later, security forces tried to disperse the crowds before some protesters and members of the riot police started throwing stones at each other.

Al-Sadr’s bloc won the most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government.

His followers stormed the parliament in late July to prevent their rivals from Iran-backed Shia groups from forming the government.

With ensuing rallies, clashes with security forces, counter-rallies and a sit-in outside parliament, the government formation process has stalled.

Al-Sadr has now been calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections and has been in a power struggle with his Iran-backed rivals since the vote.

