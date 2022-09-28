Scuffles as al-Sadr followers protest in Iraq’s Baghdad

Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr flocked toward Baghdad’s Green Zone government area Wednesday as Iraq’s parliament holds session on the resignation of its speaker.
Associated Press video showed those supporting al-Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them at Jumhuriya bridge, one of the bridges leading to the Green Zone.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Later, security forces tried to disperse the crowds before some protesters and members of the riot police started throwing stones at each other.
Al-Sadr’s bloc won the most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government.
His followers stormed the parliament in late July to prevent their rivals from Iran-backed Shia groups from forming the government.
With ensuing rallies, clashes with security forces, counter-rallies and a sit-in outside parliament, the government formation process has stalled.
Al-Sadr has now been calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections and has been in a power struggle with his Iran-backed rivals since the vote.
Read more:
New toll: 30 al-Sadr supporters killed in Baghdad clashes
Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier
-
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards strike dissident sites in Iraq: ReportIran’s Revolutionary Guards struck militant targets in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq with missiles and drones, the state news agency IRNA said ... Middle East
-
Iraq MPs to meet for first time since inter-Shia bloodshedIraq's parliament, at the center of a months-long political paralysis, is to convene Wednesday for the first time since deadly unrest in August and a ... Middle East
-
Iran’s Guards launch artillery attack on ‘terrorist’ bases in Iraq: ReportIran’s Revolutionary Guards launched an artillery attack on anti-Iranian militant bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, Iranian ... Middle East
-
Batch of Iraqi fuel oil contaminated with cleaning agent sparks quality concernsIraq’s Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) sold a batch of fuel oil in recent weeks that was contaminated by a chemical cleaning agent, five trade sources ... Middle East