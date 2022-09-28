US downs Iranian drone threatening American forces in Iraq: CENTCOM

.
  • Font
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran. (File Photo: Reuters)
Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed missile and drone attacks at what they called militant targets in northern Iraq.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The US military said it downed an Iranian drone on Wednesday in Iraq, calling it a “threat” to American forces in the area.

“At approximately 2:10 PM local time, US forces brought down an Iranian Mojer-6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle headed in the direction of Erbil as it appeared as a threat to CENTCOM forces in the area,” US Central Command [CENTCOM] Spokesman Joe Buccino said.

CENTCOM said no US personnel were wounded or killed.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed missile and drone attacks at what they called militant targets in northern Iraq.

“US Central Command condemns the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ unprovoked attack in Iraq’s Erbil Governorate this morning. Such indiscriminate attacks threaten innocent civilians and risk the hard-fought stability of the region,” Buccino said.

