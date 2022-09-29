Video: Zaghari-Ratcliffe cuts her hair in protest over death of Mahsa Amini

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian charity worker who was imprisoned in Iran for six years, has filmed herself cutting her hair in protest over Mahsa Amini’s death.



In the video footage shared by the BBC, Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen sitting in front of a blackboard with Persian messages written on it as she cuts her hair.



As the British-Iranian ran a pair of scissors through her hair, she said: “For Mahsa, for Pooya, for Mustafa, for Niloufar, for Sepideh, for Narges, for Maryam, for Morad, for Siamak, … for Parisa, for my mother, for my daughter, Gisa, for Zahra, for Kasra, for fear of solitary confinement, for fears that are greater than truth, for the women of my land, for freedom, for Justice.”



The names Zaghari-Ratcliffe mentioned in the video include the names of people – such as journalists and activists – who were arrested or killed in the recent protests.



Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to prison in 2016 for six years over her alleged role in opposing the Iranian government. Following her release in March this year, she returned to the United Kingdom.



Amini, 22, was arrested by Iran’s morality police on September 13 for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code.



Shortly after her arrest, Amini, who was from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, fell into a coma. She was transferred to hospital and died on September 16.



Activists and protesters say Amini was beaten by police officers while in detention, causing serious injuries that led to her death. Police, however, deny the allegations.



Her death sparked a wave of demonstrations – the biggest show of opposition on Iran’s streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.



Women across the world have taken to the streets and social media to voice their support of demonstrations in Iran.



Around 41 people, including members of the police and pro-government militia, have died during the protests in Iran, according to Iranian state media reports. However, human rights groups believe the toll to be higher.



