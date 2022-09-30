.
Iran says nine nationals from European countries arrested for role in unrest

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic Republic’s morality police, in Tehran, Iran, on September 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Iran says nine nationals from European countries arrested for role in unrest

Reuters

Iranian security forces have arrested nine people from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries for their role in the protests against the death of a young woman in police custody, the intelligence ministry said on Friday.

The nine unidentified persons were detained “during the riots or while plotting in the background,” the ministry said in a statement carried by Iranian media.

