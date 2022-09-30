Iran says nine nationals from European countries arrested for role in unrest
Iranian security forces have arrested nine people from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries for their role in the protests against the death of a young woman in police custody, the intelligence ministry said on Friday.
The nine unidentified persons were detained “during the riots or while plotting in the background,” the ministry said in a statement carried by Iranian media.
