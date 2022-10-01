Booking.com issues warning on West Bank

Online travel agency Booking.com has added warning banners to both Israeli and Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank, under a new policy on conflict zones, the company said Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Please review any travel advisories provided by your government to make an informed decision about your stay in this area, which may be considered conflict-affected,” the company’s website now says, in searches for accommodation in Jewish settlements or Palestinian locales.

The update comes as tensions see near-daily arrests and clashes in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, many of them armed militants.

The warning, which went live on Friday, does not appear on properties in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem or Golan Heights, both territories which like the West Bank, were seized in the 1967 Six-Day War.

According to Booking.com, similar messages have appeared for months on properties in breakaway northern Cyprus, while Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh and South Ossetia were included in the latest update, with plans to “roll out banner notifications in more than 30 regions over the next few months.”

The warnings are “to ensure that customers have the information they need to make informed decisions about destinations they are considering, which may be categorized as conflict-affected areas and which may pose risks to travelers,” Bookings.com said in a statement.

The West Bank warning was lauded by Human Rights Watch (HRW) as a “welcome step towards informing consumers that they are renting homes in occupied territories.”

But Omar Shakir, its Israel and Palestine director, said the fact that Booking.com operated at all in the West Bank constituted a “contribution to serious rights abuses.”

“The company should stop brokering rentals in illegal settlements in places like the occupied West Bank,” he said in a statement.

HRW has been pressuring international companies to cease their West Bank operations.

In 2019, online accommodation booking platform Airbnb announced it would remove listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, but it reversed the decision as it battled lawsuits in Israel and the United States.



Read more:



Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces during clash in West Bank

US calls for probe of 7-year-old Palestinian boy’s death during Israeli raids

EU-Israel council to hold first meeting in decade