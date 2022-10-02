At least 41 killed by Iran security forces in Zahedan clashes: NGO

At least 41 people were killed by the Iranian security forces in clashes that erupted last week in the city of Zahedan in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Sunday.
IHR accused the security forces of “bloodily repressing” a protest that erupted on Friday after prayers in Zahedan over accusations a police chief in the port city of Chabahar, also in Sistan-Baluchistan province, had raped a 15-year-old girl from the Sunni Baluch minority.
It said the identities of those killed had been confirmed by the regional NGO Baluch Activists Campaign (BAC). Iran says five members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in Zahedan in what official media described as a “terrorist incident.”
