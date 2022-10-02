At least 92 people killed in Iran crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests: Norway-based NGO
At least 92 people have been killed nationwide in Iran’s crackdown on two weeks of protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the morality police, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Sunday.
“The international community has a duty to investigate this crime and prevent further crimes from being committed by the Islamic Republic, ” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.
Its previous toll had said 83 people were confirmed to have been killed in the protests.
