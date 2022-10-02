Lapid says draft Lebanese maritime border deal guards Israel’s interests
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave a preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft US-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon, telling his cabinet the proposal would fully safeguard Israel’s security and commercial interests.
Lapid also voiced openness to Lebanon producing natural gas in a disputed Mediterranean field if Israel got royalties from it.
Israeli approval of the draft would await legal consolations, Lapid said. The draft is also being studied in Lebanon.
Read more:
Lebanon’s Nabih Berri sees draft maritime deal as ‘positive’: Report
Lebanon gets US ‘offer’ on maritime border with Israel
US mediator says ‘very good progress’ in Lebanon-Israel maritime border talks
-
TotalEnergies could help Lebanon in maritime demarcation with Israel: President AounLebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that France-based oil and gas company, TotalEnergies , could help his country solve maritime ... Middle East
-
Biden: Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal should conclude ‘in coming weeks’Resolving the Lebanon-Israel maritime border dispute is a “key priority” for the US, a White House official tells Al Arabiya. Middle East
-
Lebanon, Israel closer to deal in maritime border disputeLebanon and Israel are getting closer to reaching a deal in a more than a decade-old maritime border dispute between the two neighbors, a US envoy and ... Middle East