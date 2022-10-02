.
  • Font
Lebanese soldiers stand guard during a protest against Israeli gas extraction from a maritime field that Lebanon says falls in disputed waters, June 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Lapid says draft Lebanese maritime border deal guards Israel’s interests

Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave a preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft US-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon, telling his cabinet the proposal would fully safeguard Israel’s security and commercial interests.

Lapid also voiced openness to Lebanon producing natural gas in a disputed Mediterranean field if Israel got royalties from it.

Israeli approval of the draft would await legal consolations, Lapid said. The draft is also being studied in Lebanon.

