.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Protest-hit Iran’s Raisi says enemy ‘conspiracy’ has failed

  • Font
This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi chairing a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran on September 28, 2022. (AFP)
This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi chairing a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran on September 28, 2022. (AFP)
Iran protests

Protest-hit Iran’s Raisi says enemy ‘conspiracy’ has failed

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran’s ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi said Sunday that a “conspiracy” by the country’s enemies had “failed,” as anti-government protests spill into a third week.

“At a time when the Islamic republic was overcoming economic problems to become more active in the region and in the world, the enemies came into play with the intention of isolating the country, but they failed in this conspiracy,” he said in a statement released by the presidency.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

People have taken to the streets nightly since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, after she was detained by the morality police for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.

Read more:

Iran lawmakers chant ‘Thank you, police,’ amid growing public fury over Amini’s death

Iran awaits release of $7 billion in frozen funds after release of Americans

At least 41 killed by Iran security forces in Zahedan clashes: NGO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More