Protest-hit Iran’s Raisi says enemy ‘conspiracy’ has failed
Iran’s ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi said Sunday that a “conspiracy” by the country’s enemies had “failed,” as anti-government protests spill into a third week.
“At a time when the Islamic republic was overcoming economic problems to become more active in the region and in the world, the enemies came into play with the intention of isolating the country, but they failed in this conspiracy,” he said in a statement released by the presidency.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
People have taken to the streets nightly since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, after she was detained by the morality police for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.
Read more:
Iran lawmakers chant ‘Thank you, police,’ amid growing public fury over Amini’s death
Iran awaits release of $7 billion in frozen funds after release of Americans
At least 41 killed by Iran security forces in Zahedan clashes: NGO
-
Iran’s Raisi says protesters should be ‘confronted decisively’: ReportIran must deal decisively with protests which have swept the country after the death in custody of a woman detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality ... Middle East
-
Iran lawmakers chant ‘Thank you, police,’ amid growing public fury over Amini’s deathIranian lawmakers chanted “thank you, thank you, police” during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran ... Middle East
-
Iran arrests journalist who covered Mahsa Amini funeral: LawyerIran on Thursday arrested a reporter who covered the funeral of Mahsa Amini, her lawyer said, the latest of a growing number of journalists to be ... Middle East
-
Iran president says Amini's death is ‘tragic incident,’ but ‘chaos’ unacceptableIranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that the death of a young woman in custody had “saddened” everyone in the Islamic Republic, but ... Middle East