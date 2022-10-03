Iran’s supreme leader says Iran protests were planned

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei says that the recent protests were planned and not staged by “ordinary Iranians,” adding that he supports security forces, who he claimed faced injustice during protests, state media reports.
“Riots in Iran were planned by the US and the Zionist regime [Israel].”
Khamenei added that the death of Mahsa Amini was a “bitter incident” that “deeply broke my heart.”
