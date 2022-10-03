.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran’s supreme leader says Iran protests were planned

  • Font
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei attends a religious ceremony in the capital Tehran, on September 17, 2022. (Khamenei.ir)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei attends a religious ceremony in the capital Tehran, on September 17, 2022. (Khamenei.ir)
Iran protests

Iran’s supreme leader says Iran protests were planned

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei says that the recent protests were planned and not staged by “ordinary Iranians,” adding that he supports security forces, who he claimed faced injustice during protests, state media reports.

“Riots in Iran were planned by the US and the Zionist regime [Israel].”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Khamenei added that the death of Mahsa Amini was a “bitter incident” that “deeply broke my heart.”

Read more:

Iran lawmakers chant ‘Thank you, police,’ amid growing public fury over Amini’s death

Classes suspended after clashes at major Iran university: Media

Hundreds of protesters take to Turkey’s streets in support of Iranian women

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More