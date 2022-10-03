.
Lebanon to decide position on US maritime proposal after consultations: President

A Lebanese Navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea, as seen from the Rosh Hanikra border crossing between Israel and Lebanon. (File photo: AP)
A Lebanese Navy vessel patrols in the Mediterranean Sea, as seen from the Rosh Hanikra border crossing between Israel and Lebanon. (File photo: AP)

Reuters, Dubai

Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Monday that Lebanon will decide its position on US mediator Amos Hochstein’s maritime demarcation proposal after consultations between the president, premier and parliament speaker.

Aoun added that there will be no “partnership” with the “Israeli side.”

Israel upbeat on draft Lebanese maritime demarcation deal, sees gas profit-sharing

Lebanon’s Nabih Berri sees draft maritime deal as ‘positive’: Report

Lebanon gets US ‘offer’ on maritime border with Israel

