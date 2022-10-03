Lebanon to decide position on US maritime proposal after consultations: President
Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Monday that Lebanon will decide its position on US mediator Amos Hochstein’s maritime demarcation proposal after consultations between the president, premier and parliament speaker.
Aoun added that there will be no “partnership” with the “Israeli side.”
