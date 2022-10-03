.
UK summons Iran’s top diplomat in Britain over crackdown on protests

British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly attends a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, on February 17, 2022. (Reuters)
A file photo of British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. (Reuters)
Iran protests

UK summons Iran's top diplomat in Britain over crackdown on protests

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain’s foreign ministry on Monday said it had summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires, Iran’s most senior diplomat in Britain, over the crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

“The violence levelled at protesters in Iran by the security forces is truly shocking,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“Today we have made our view clear to the Iranian authorities – instead of blaming external actors for the unrest, they should take responsibility for their actions and listen to the concerns of their people.”

Read more: White House ‘alarmed and appalled’ at suppression of Iran protests

