UK summons Iran’s top diplomat in Britain over crackdown on protests
Britain’s foreign ministry on Monday said it had summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires, Iran’s most senior diplomat in Britain, over the crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.
“The violence levelled at protesters in Iran by the security forces is truly shocking,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Today we have made our view clear to the Iranian authorities – instead of blaming external actors for the unrest, they should take responsibility for their actions and listen to the concerns of their people.”
Read more: White House ‘alarmed and appalled’ at suppression of Iran protests
-
An Italian woman is among foreigners held in Iran: ReportA young Italian woman traveling in Iran was arrested, and jailed in Tehran, a newspaper reported on Monday, days after authorities there said nine ... Middle East
-
Russia has likely used Iranian drone in Ukraine: UK intelligenceRussia has highly likely deployed an Iranian drone (UAV) in Ukraine for the first time, according to British military intelligence.For the latest ... World News
-
Leaders of US, UK, France, Germany discuss Iran nuclear issueThe leaders of the US, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday in a ... World News
-
UK spy chief doubts Iran Supreme Leader will back nuclear dealBritain's spy chief voiced doubt Thursday that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will back a return to a 2015 nuclear accord despite ... Middle East