Lebanon's newly elected parliament convenes for the first time to elect a speaker and deputy speaker, in Beirut, Lebanon May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
File photo of the Lebanese parliament. (Reuters)

Lebanon sets Oct. 13 session to again try to elect a head of state

Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri has set a new parliament session to elect a head of state on Oct. 13, just a few weeks before President Michel Aoun’s six-year term ends, though it is not expected to yield results.

In the first such session last week, lawmakers failed to elect a president, with the majority casting blank ballots.

Politicians have voiced concern about no successor being found - warning of even greater institutional deadlock amid a deep financial crisis. Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since May.

The session is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, a statement from Berri’s office said.

A successful candidate would require the votes of 65 lawmakers following the first round of voting.

The presidency has fallen vacant several times since the 1975-90 civil war.

Anticipating another vacuum, politicians have stepped up efforts to agree a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati - who is currently serving in a caretaker capacity - to which presidential powers could pass.

